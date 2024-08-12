Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the A4042 near New Inn at around 4.40am on Monday, August 12.

A spokesperson confirmed that while the crash involved two cars, no one was hurt.

The road was officially reopened at around 6.35am on Monday.

The full statement provided to the Argus said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4402 near New Inn at around 4.40am on Monday 12 August.

"Officers attended and the collision involved two cars.

"No injuries were reported and the road was closed to allow for recovery of one of the cars, but the road has since reopened."