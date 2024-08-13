Meleri Pinciroli, aged 18, and 17-year-olds Kiara Ace and Santiago Pires, travelled from Gaiman to greet visitors at the Maes in Parc Ynysangharad.

Their role involved offering assistance to attendees and spent time at the Cymdeithas Cymru-Ariannin Association tent.

All three thoroughly enjoyed the experience of volunteering in Wales.

Kiara said: "We had maps to share and people were asking where places were. Luckily there was a steward nearby to help but we learned quickly."

The trio hail from Gaimon, in Y Wladfa, a settlement founded by Welsh emigrants in Patagonia in 1865.

Despite the geographical gap, Welsh culture remains a frequent topic of conversation.

Their eagerness to learn the language and dream to come to Wales drives their ambition fuelled by family ties and personal interest.

The three arrived in Wales at the end of June, immersing themselves in various cultural experiences, including the Urdd Camps in Llangrannog and Glanllyn, visits to Caernarfon and Aberystwyth, and enjoying the Tafwyl and Sesiwn Fawr music festivals.

With their return to Argentina on the horizon, their focus shifts to commencing university in Buenos Aires next year.

Yet, they are already contemplating their next visit to Wales.

Kiara says: "It's strange to say that I want to come back while I'm still here but that's how I feel. I love hearing Welsh being spoken naturally on the street."

Their enthusiasm and commitment towards volunteering at the Eisteddfod received an incredibly positive response from attendees.

One Eisteddfodwr said: "If they can travel 6,000 miles to volunteer on the Maes, at least we who live in Wales can do the same. Their Welsh is very good."