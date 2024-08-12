This could be one of the last chances this year to get out and enjoy the sun, so here's a look at an hourly forecast for today.

The Met Office says: "A mainly dry day with plenty of sunshine developing. Hot in the east with winds easing. Maximum temperature 28 °C."

There are predictions of thunderstorms potentially hitting south Wales throughout the day, but the Met Office has said it is "unlikely".

Monday evening will also be warm, but there is a likelihood of some cloud and breezier patches towards the west by dawn and showery rain possible.

12pm 24 degrees

1pm 24 degrees

2pm 24 degrees

3pm 25 degrees

4pm 24 degrees

5pm 24 degrees

6pm 23 degrees

7pm 21 degrees

8pm 19 degrees

9pm 17 degrees

10pm 15 degrees

11pm 15 degrees