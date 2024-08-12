AFTER a mixed bag of weather at the weekend, much of Gwent is set to roast during Monday with temperatures reaching the high twenties.
This could be one of the last chances this year to get out and enjoy the sun, so here's a look at an hourly forecast for today.
The Met Office says: "A mainly dry day with plenty of sunshine developing. Hot in the east with winds easing. Maximum temperature 28 °C."
There are predictions of thunderstorms potentially hitting south Wales throughout the day, but the Met Office has said it is "unlikely".
Monday evening will also be warm, but there is a likelihood of some cloud and breezier patches towards the west by dawn and showery rain possible.
12pm 24 degrees
1pm 24 degrees
2pm 24 degrees
3pm 25 degrees
4pm 24 degrees
5pm 24 degrees
6pm 23 degrees
7pm 21 degrees
8pm 19 degrees
9pm 17 degrees
10pm 15 degrees
11pm 15 degrees
