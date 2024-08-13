A Pontypool man has overcome barriers to work to secure local employment, thanks Torfaen Council’s Communities for Work Plus project.
Nathan Pettitt, 25, from Trevethin, was introduced to the project by his mother-in-law in January, after struggling to secure find a stable job and often relying on agency opportunities.
Employment mentor Megan helped Nathan develop his CV, search for jobs, look at his interests and skills and improve interview techniques.
CfW+’s In-Work Barrier Fund provided financial support when Nathan was unable to afford the initial work-related costs including bus tickets, safety clothing, and even childcare for his first month at Burtons Biscuits in Cwmbran, the job he secured with the help of the CfW+ team.
Nathan, who grew up in foster care and suffered physical injuries from accidents, said: "I would not have found or got this job without the support of CfW+.
"Now, I’m settled and really enjoying my role at Burtons Biscuits. I’ve made new friends and feel a sense of achievement each day. I am so much happier in a role which can hopefully offer me some stability moving forward."
Cllr Joanne Gauden, Torfaen County Borough Council’s executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: "Nathan’s story is a testament to the life-changing impact of CfW+, which creates an environment that empowers everyone to reach their full potential through the dedication of its mentors."
Communities for Work Plus is a Welsh Government-funded initiative which helps unemployed people find sustainable employment through a bespoke mentoring programme.
It forms part of the council’s Torfaen Works Employability Programme – which consists of UK government Shared Prosperity Funded projects CELT+ and Inspire +.
For more information on how Communities for Work Plus can help you find work or training, contact them on 01495 742131 / 01633 648312 or email cfwplus@torfaen.gov.uk
