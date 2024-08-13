Nathan Pettitt, 25, from Trevethin, was introduced to the project by his mother-in-law in January, after struggling to secure find a stable job and often relying on agency opportunities.

Employment mentor Megan helped Nathan develop his CV, search for jobs, look at his interests and skills and improve interview techniques.

CfW+’s In-Work Barrier Fund provided financial support when Nathan was unable to afford the initial work-related costs including bus tickets, safety clothing, and even childcare for his first month at Burtons Biscuits in Cwmbran, the job he secured with the help of the CfW+ team.

Nathan, who grew up in foster care and suffered physical injuries from accidents, said: "I would not have found or got this job without the support of CfW+.

"Now, I’m settled and really enjoying my role at Burtons Biscuits. I’ve made new friends and feel a sense of achievement each day. I am so much happier in a role which can hopefully offer me some stability moving forward."

Cllr Joanne Gauden, Torfaen County Borough Council’s executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: "Nathan’s story is a testament to the life-changing impact of CfW+, which creates an environment that empowers everyone to reach their full potential through the dedication of its mentors."

Communities for Work Plus is a Welsh Government-funded initiative which helps unemployed people find sustainable employment through a bespoke mentoring programme.



It forms part of the council’s Torfaen Works Employability Programme – which consists of UK government Shared Prosperity Funded projects CELT+ and Inspire +.

For more information on how Communities for Work Plus can help you find work or training, contact them on 01495 742131 / 01633 648312 or email cfwplus@torfaen.gov.uk