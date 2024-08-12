Gwent Police closed Pandy Lane in Llanbradach very early on Monday, August 12.

The road was closed near the turning for Trehir Civic Amenity Site and recycling centre from just before 7.30am until 10am on Monday.

Police said the length of the closure was to enable them to recover the vehicle involved in the incident, and that heavy congestion was in the area at the time.

Gwent Police have now told the Argus: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Pandy Lane, Llanbradach, at around 6.25am on Monday 12 August.

"Officers attended and the collision involved one car and a house.

"A 21-year-old man from the Bedwas area was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and driving while unfit through drugs and is in police custody.

"No injuries were reported; the road was closed to allow for recovery of the car but has since reopened."