Written by comedian Pippa Evans and directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood, the new musical show kicks off its UK tour in early September, stopping at the New Theatre in Cardiff on October 29 to November 2.

The Cardiff show will feature 1980s pop singer Sonia playing herself - other guests stars including Sinitta and Carol Decker will appear in other shows on the tour.

The cast will include Kieran Cooper (Strictly Ballroom UK tour), Christopher Glover (The Kite runner - 2024 Ireland UK tour), Chris Grahamson (Phil spector in Tina - the Tina Turner Muscial), and Maia Hawkins, among several others.

Also in the cast are Matthew Mori, Lizzy Ives, and Stefanos Petri, who are each making their professional debuts in the show.

NOW That’s What I Call A Musical is billed as 'a thrilling tribute' to the iconic NOW That's What I Call Music brand, which has sold around 200 million copies sold worldwide.

Songs featured include those from the likes of Whitney Houston, Wham!, and Blondie, among others.

Set in Birmingham in the 1980s and 2000s, the musical follows friends Gemma and April through their school reunions, bringing up nostalgia, old romances, and inevitable questions about their youthful choices.

The creative team comprises of outstanding talents such as Tom Rogers, Toots Butcher, and Mark Crossland.

The invigorating musical production is a project by ROYO, Universal Music UK, Sony Music Entertainment, and Mighty Village.

For more details and tickets contact the New Theatre in Cardiff on 0343 310 0041 or visit its website.