Antonio Prowse, 21, from Newport was caught with nearly 25g of cocaine worth £1,500 and £480 cash when he was arrested earlier this summer.

Christopher Evans, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court officers also seized two phones belonging to the defendant on which they found text bombs.

Prowse was advertising drugs for sale to customers on both those devices.

“There was a significant role expectation of significant financial advantage, particularly in light of some of the messages where there is clearly advertisements going out to multiple individuals,” Mr Evans added.

The defendant, of Frederick Street, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

He also admitted possession of 76.5g of cannabis.

Prowse has a previous conviction for possession with intent to supply cannabis for which he received a referral order in 2020 when he was 17.

His barrister Ross McQuillan-Johnson said in mitigation that his client had operated as “one-man band” to finance his own addition.

“He began using drugs recreationally at a very young age in order to self-medicate,” his lawyer told the court.

“The defendant experienced traumatic events as a child.

“It was a habit he could ill afford.

“There's nothing in the case to suggest that Mr Prowse lived a luxurious lifestyle.”

The defendant had spent the last two months remanded in custody after his arrest on June 12.

The judge, Recorder Ben Clarke, told Prowse he had been persuaded by Mr McQuillan-Johnson to suspend his sentence.

He said he believed there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in his case.

The defendant was jailed for 21 months suspended for two years.

He will have to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

Prowse must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of curfew that will last for six months.

The defendant will have to pay a statutory victim surcharge.