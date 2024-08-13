The event is taking place from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday, August 13.

Nerf fans can expect a special firing range so they can get the chance to play with Nerf blasters, including popular models from the Nerf Elite 2.0 range such as the Prospect, Commander and Motoblitz.

Whether you’re an expert or a first-time aimer, the event offers friends and families the chance to test their shot and see who has the best aim. And they can also grab a complimentary Nerf poster after they are finished from The Entertainer shop.

The Nerf Tour is free of charge affair but anyone wishing to attend is urged to get there early as it is likely to be popular/

Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, said: "We know that Nerf is a hugely popular and well-loved brand for children and adults alike, so we are confident that this event will be a day to remember for all who attend!"

