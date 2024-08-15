Aston Mabe, 27, Keymarley Allen, 26, and Jack Ley, 26, from Newport admitted their involvement in the trafficking of the class B drug.

They were arrested during a major police operation in the Bettws area of the city last month involving 100 officers.

Search warrants were executed in the early hours of Thursday, July 11.

The three entered their pleas before Judge Vanessa Francis at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mabe and Allen, both of Monnow Way, Bettws, and Ley, of Helford Square, Bettws, will be sentenced at a date to be fixed.

The defendants were remanded in custody.

Following their arrests, PC James Lewis, Gwent Police's officer in the case, said: "There is no place for illegal drugs in our communities.

“These warrants demonstrate our commitment to end the harm caused by drugs all the while working relentlessly to target serious and organised crime in Gwent.

"Gathering information is an integral part of our efforts to disrupt drug supply and the harmful criminality that goes alongside it."