Many of the pictures were taken around midnight on Monday, just before cloud cover took over.

These pictures were taken at Keepers Pond in Blaenavon.

One of our camera club captured some amazing shots, which you can see in our gallery below.

If you've got anymore shots from the aurora from the last few days, please share them with us!

You can email sallie.phillips@newsquest to share your pictures.

The shots were captured around 12am on Monday, August 12 (Image: Louise Burden)

(Image: Louise Burden)

(Image: Louise Burden) (Image: Louise Burden)

(Image: Louise Burden)

(Image: Louise Burden)

(Image: Louise Burden)

(Image: Louise Burden)

(Image: Louise Burden)