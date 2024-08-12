EAGLE-EYED photographers from across south Wales were out and about on Sunday evening to catch the aurora as it spread across the area.
Many of the pictures were taken around midnight on Monday, just before cloud cover took over.
These pictures were taken at Keepers Pond in Blaenavon.
One of our camera club captured some amazing shots, which you can see in our gallery below.
If you've got anymore shots from the aurora from the last few days, please share them with us!
You can email sallie.phillips@newsquest to share your pictures.
