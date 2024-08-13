Robyn Harris was inspired to write ‘Take a Walk on the W·I·L·D Side’ in a bid to help guide others on a 'transformative journey of self-discovery and healing'.

And she will be hosting a book launch event in Abergavenny Library at 10.30am on Saturday, August 17. To book your free place or buy the book visit www.equenergy.com/events.

Robyn, who describes herself as a 'transformational wellbeing alchemist' set up ‘W·I·L·D Wellbeing’ eleven years ago and offers bespoke coaching, energy-based techniques and workshops.

In her book, the Llanellen-based practitioner shares her deeply personal account of growing up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, health challenges as a teenager, losing a parent and coping with stress, anxiety and burnout.

Robyn said: “In my mid-teens I had glandular fever and pushed myself to go back to school before I was ready.

“This developed into Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and I was then diagnosed with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) which left me in a wheelchair and then in bed, with no energy or interest in life.

“It wasn’t until much later that I really understood why I’d become so ill and was able to turn that around.”

She said: “I wasn’t getting the help I needed and turned to complimentary therapy. It gave me the tools I needed to take back control of my life.”

Robyn’s desire to help others who have been through similar experiences, led her to create the acronym ‘W·I·L·D’ (Wonder-full, Intuitive, Loving, Dance of life) for all the things Mother Nature has taught her about healing and wellbeing.

She said: “The W·I·L·D approach is more of a way of looking at life and guides you towards feeling more comfortable within your own skin and becoming the person you were born to be."

Her book is for anyone who may have a chronic health condition such as long Covid, Fibromyalgia or unexplained symptoms.

Robyn, who is also a speaker and British Sign Language user, said: "I want to help people learn how to take back the reins of their life and create the life they long for.

Take a Walk on the W·I·L·D Side by Robyn Harris is published by Begin-A-Book Independent Publishers and is available on Amazon for £15.99.

