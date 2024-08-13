A SHOPLIFTER was caught stealing clothes from a sports shop and cigarette papers worth £60 from a store.
Leon Orphan took gear worth £40 from Sports Direct on Newport’s Commercial Street and the cigarette papers from Premier Stores on Upper Dock Street.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.
Orphan, of no fixed abode, Newport committed the offences on July 23 and July 26.
He was jailed for 10 weeks at the city’s magistrates' court after it was heard he has previous convictions for theft offences.
The defendant was ordered to pay £100 in compensation.
