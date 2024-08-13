This franchise, which has been around for more than 32 years, has chosen the new name to help the roles every family members take in nurturing younger generations.

Anne-marie Collier, The Jolly Melodies Music Company director, said: "After three decades of welcoming not just mummies; but daddies, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and all different caregivers into our classes, it was time for our name to reflect the beautiful and varied composition of modern family life."

Deb Denny, who oversees the South & Coastal Wales region as a licensor continues, where it has been available for more than 26 years, said: "The positivity we have received about the name change has been fantastic."

The company said that the class structure, timetable, and leaders will remain the same.

It will continue to offer specially prepared musical materials for young learners mixing old favourites like nursery rhymes and folk songs, with original songs for young children.

New class names have also been unveiled as part of the rebrand - Jolly Babies (from birth), Jolly Toddlers (from 15 months), and Jolly Independent! (from three).

As part of their celebration, The Jolly Melodies Music Company invites families to sample a class in their local area.

The Jolly Melodies Music Company has branches in Llandaff, Llanishen, Rhiwbina, Heath, and Haverfordwest. for more details go to their website.