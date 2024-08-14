The monumental deal struck with Openreach, signed as the nation records lowest levels of gigabit connectivity in the UK, will benefit around 70,000 hard-to-reach Welsh homes and businesses.

Around £170 million in UK Government investment will be made available to deliver top-of-the-range ‘gigabit-capable’ broadband for around 70,000 hard-to-reach premises in Wales, as figures show the nation records the lowest levels of gigabit connectivity in Great Britain.

In Gwent, the council areas of Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Newport West, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent are all on the list as areas which will be affected.

It will apply to some of the most remote parts of the country from the South Wales Valleys to the Llyn Peninsula - so residents and businesses have access to the fastest connection on the market.

This will help deliver improved productivity, as part of the government’s mission to kickstart economic growth.

It is the first UK Government contract under Project Gigabit to boost connection in Wales which had until now not benefitted from the support.

The deal, which is part of a wider UK Government plan which will make up to £800 million available to deliver gigabit connection across Great Britain, is set to provide lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband to Welsh communities that would otherwise be left behind with poor digital infrastructure.

It will help meet the growing demand for reliable connectivity, stimulating local rural economies and reducing regional disparities, by enabling remote working and attract new businesses.

The announcement follows this Government’s vow to redouble its efforts to achieve full gigabit coverage by 2030 and harness the enormous potential of technology to accelerate innovation and improve people’s lives.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Peter Kyle said:“Within weeks of taking office, we have already taken the steps to begin providing faster broadband to tens of thousands of people across Wales.

"The signing of this major contract with Openreach ensures we are on track to achieve full gigabit coverage by 2030.

"Robust digital infrastructure is vital for competitiveness, productivity and growth, and we are committed to delivering for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses, focusing particularly on areas that have been left behind, such as Wales."

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “I’m delighted that so many people in harder to reach areas in Wales will be benefitting from this deal between the UK Government and Openreach.

"We are all increasingly dependent on high-speed broadband to work efficiently, access vital services and enjoy our leisure time.

"At the moment we have too many people, especially in the more remote areas, of Wales who can’t properly access the online world, and I’m pleased that thanks to this substantial investment from the UK Government work, on fixing that is starting now.”

Project Gigabit will support the government’s plans to kickstart economic growth, creating and supporting thousands of high-paid, high-skilled jobs, empowering industries of all kinds to innovate and increasing productivity by taking up digital technology.

It will also ensure people can access vital services they need now and, in the future, from giving patients improved access to healthcare through virtual appointments and remote health monitoring to helping pensioners combat loneliness by catching up with loved ones over higher quality video calls.

For households, gigabit-capable broadband delivers faster speeds and fewer dropouts. Unlike traditional copper-based networks, gigabit connections won’t slow down at peak times, meaning no more battling for bandwidth with the neighbours.

Gigabit networks can easily handle over a hundred devices all at once with no buffering, meaning the whole family can seamlessly surf, stream and download at the same time.

Clive Selley, CEO of Openreach said: “Research shows that full fibre provides a host of economic, social and environmental benefits – and I believe we’re the best in the business at delivering it.

“I’m proud we’ve been chosen, through a fiercely competitive process, and we’re already cracking on with the job.

“This is a British infrastructure success story. Our network already reaches more than 15 million urban and rural premises and, wherever we build, we bring the widest choice of providers for customers.

"I’m confident we can reach as many as 30 million homes by the end of the decade if the conditions remain supportive.”

This announcement builds on work already underway through other Project Gigabit contracts to build faster networks for up to 910,000 hard-to-reach premises across England.

Dozens of contracts representing more than £1.9 billion investment have now been signed with 11 suppliers to deliver the upgrades, including many smaller, independent broadband providers.