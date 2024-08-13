The event, on August 7, saw around 400 children and adults participating in a variety of activities including climbing, arts and crafts, den building and crazy golf.

National Playday celebrates children’s right to play and emphasises the role of play in their lives.

Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, leader of Monmouthshire County Council, who was at the event, said: "It was wonderful to see so many families enjoying the National Playday at Caldicot Leisure Centre this week.

"Play forms such an important part of children’s development. Events like this are a perfect way of letting children freely explore a range of activities and have fun."

The event was hosted by MonLife Play. Activities were put on by various sections of MonLife, along with Monmouthshire Housing Association, Clybiau Plant Cymru kids' club and Monmouthshire County Council's community partnerships and wellbeing team to organise the event.

