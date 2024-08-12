Newport Bus have announced changes to some of their services from September 1.

A statement said: "We’ve listened to your feedback and have introduced new journeys and amended the times of others to improve connections.

"Many of the new journeys are funded through the South East Wales Bus Funding Group."

Some of the key features of the service revisions include:

Extra evening buses to Gaer (2), Royal Oak (8A) and St Julians (26A),

Extra morning buses to St Julians (26A/C)

Extra buses in both directions between Cwmbran, Pontypool, Usk and Chepstow (63)

Extra buses on Saturday daytime for Brynglas (13), Allt-yr-yn (14), Rhiwderin (37) and Pillgwenlly (40/41)

Extra buses on Monday to Saturday for Bulwark and Thornwell (C1)

Extra buses on Sundays to Gaer (2) and St Julians (26A)

Extra buses on Sunday between Newport, Underwood, Magor, Caldicot and Chepstow (74)

New Sunday buses to Langstone, Parc Seymour and Caerwent (73)

Improved connections in Monmouth and Chepstow

Please see below for a detailed outline of changes - the timetables can be viewed on the website. The live timetable will be available soon.

2/A/C Newport - Gaer

Mondays to Saturdays: New evening journeys. Buses depart the city centre at 17:25, 19:00 & 21:00. The 1755 journey is revised to operate 5 minutes later at 18:00.

Sunday: Buses will operate hourly between 08:45 and 17:45.

8A/C Newport - Ringland

Monday to Saturday: There will be an additional 8A journey from the city centre at 20:15.

Monday to Friday: The 19:13 journey from the city centre will operate 17 minutes later at 19:30

Saturday: The 18:13 & 19:10 journeys will operate at 18:15 & 19:15 respectively.

Sunday: See route 5 and 73 for new Sunday journeys along Chepstow Road as far as the Royal Oak.

9A/C Newport – Newport Retail Park

Monday to Saturday: Following your feedback, the 19:53 journey from the city will operate at to 20:00 to provide a connection with the 19:55 of route 29A.

13 Newport – Brynglas

Monday to Friday: There will be an additional journey from the city centre at 17:55. (18:04 from Brynglas)

Saturdays: Buses will operate hourly between 08:25 to 17:25

14 Newport – Allt-yr-yn

Monday to Friday: There will be a new journey starting at 09:00 from Harlequin Drive. This follows requests for a bus to arrive in the city centre before 10:00. This journey will not serve Sorrel Drive.

Saturdays: There will be an additional journey from the city centre at 14:35

19 Newport – Malpas

Minor timetable changes on all days to improve reliability.

26A/C Newport – St. Julians

Monday to Friday: There will be additional 26A journeys from the city centre at 17:45 & 20:20 and from St Julians at 06:12, 18:00, 20:34

Saturday: There will be additional journeys from the city centre at 07:10 (26C), 18:15 (26C) & 20:20 (26A) and from St Julians at 07:25 (26C),18:26 (26C), 20:34 (26A)

Sunday: Buses will operate hourly between 08:45 & 17:45. Therefore the current 0855 journey will be 10 minutes earlier.

30

Newport – Cardiff

All journeys by both Newport Bus and Cardiff Bus will serve the new Cardiff Transport Interchange (Stand 14).

Buses will continue to call at all the stops currently used around the city centre too.

31A/C

Newport – Marshfield

Monday to Friday: Minor timetable changes to the 07:15 journey after it serves Ysgol Gwent Is Coed at 08:07.

On School holidays, the 14:41 journey from Newport will operate 7 minutes later up-to Morgan Way then continue as the normal timetable.

37

Newport -Rhiwderin

Monday to Friday: Journeys from the city centre at 16:16 & 17:30 will operate later at 16:20 & 17:35 respectively. From Rhiwderin (Cwm Cwddy Drive) at 1654 & 1806.

Saturday: Buses will operate hourly between 08:25 & 16:25

40/41

Newport –Pillgwenlly

Monday to Friday: No changes

Saturday: Buses will operate hourly between 08:45 & 16:45. As a result, some journeys that are currently route 40 will now be route 41 and vice-versa.

42/43

Newport – Newport Retail Park

Following your feedback, the 05:47 journey from depot (05:58 from Newport Retail Park) will operate 7 minutes earlier to provide a connection with route 29 at Clarence Place.

60/X60

Newport – Monmouth

Monday to Friday. Route X60 journeys from Newport at 06:00 & 06:40 will operate 5 minutes earlier at 05:55 and 06:35 respectively.

Saturdays: Route X60 journeys from Newport at 06:10 & 07:10 will operate 5 minutes earlier at 06:05 and 07:05 respectively.

On School Holidays, the 15:06 from Monmouth will operate at 15:15

63

Cwmbran – Chepstow

From Chepstow, the 08:35 journey will be replaced with a journey at 08:05 to allow for a convenient arrival at Coleg Gwent at 08:48.

The 11:42 journey will be replaced with a two new journeys: 10:40 to Cwmbran & 13:20 to Pontypool.

The afternoon journey serving Chepstow Comprehensive School will start at Chepstow Bus Station then serve the school. Therefore, this journey will not serve Chepstow Community Hospital

The 10:20 & 13:20 journeys from Cwmbran will be replaced with journeys at 09:22 & 12:00.

There will a new journey at 14:20 from Pontypool to Chepstow.

65

Chepstow - Monmouth

The 07:00 journey from Chepstow and the 17:30 journey from Monmouth currently operated Monmouthshire Council will be provided by Newport Bus.

Additionally, following requests, the 07:00 journey from Chepstow will operate 25 minutes earlier at 06:35 to provide a connection at Monmouth with route 34 to Ross-on-Wye.

68

Abergavenny – Monmouth

Monday to Friday: The 13:05 & 14:31 journeys from Abergavenny will operate at 13:09 & 14:35 respectively. The 12:21, 13:50, & 17:06 journeys from Monmouth will operate at 12:25, 13:54, 17:10 respectively.

Monday to Saturday: The 17:46 journey from Abergavenny will operate 4 minutes later at 17:50.

69

Chepstow - Monmouth

Monday to Friday: The 07:45 journey from Monmouth will operate 5 minutes earlier at 07:40 to improve reliability. The 18:30 journey from Monmouth will operate 5 minutes later at 18:35 to improve connections with routes 60 & 68 arriving in Monmouth.

Saturday and Sunday: No changes

73

Newport – Chepstow

Monday to Friday: There will be a new journey from Newport at 05:55 Saturday: The 07:56 journey from Chepstow will operate earlier at 07:37

New Sunday Service providing 5 journeys in each direction. Most journeys arrive and depart Chepstow at times to make convenient connections with routes 69. 74 & T7.

74/X74

Newport – Chepstow

Monday to Saturday: There will be a few minor changes to the times of evening journey on route 74,

Sundays: Service increased to hourly for most of the day.

74A/C

Newport – Underwood

Monday to Friday: The 08:53 journey from Newport will operate earlier at 08:30 to provide additional capacity for customers travelling between the city centre and Coleg Gwent. Therefore the 09:33 journey from Underwood operate earlier at 09:15.

Saturdays: No changes

Sundays: Underwood is served by route 74 on Sundays which will operate up-to hourly for most of the day (see route 74).

A3 Raglan – Brynmawr

Revised timetable to improve reliability and due to a change of school times at King Henry VIII 3-19 School.

Please check the timetable as some journeys have been amended by between 2 to 15 minutes.

C1 Chepstow – Thornwell

Monday to Friday: The 07:21 will operate 10 minutes earlier to provide a connection with route 73. Between 08:35 & 16:05 buses will operate every 30 minutes. Journeys at 16:35, 17:35 & 18:05 revised to 16:40, 17:40 & 18:11 to provide better connections with other services arriving at Chepstow

Saturday: Buses will operate hourly between 08:35 & 17:35 then 18:11.

C2

Chepstow - St. Kingsmark

In St Kingsmark, buses will operate a clockwise loop of Kingsmark Lane, St Kingsmark Avenue, Huntfield Road, and Kingsmark Lane. Therefore, the bus will stop on the opposite side of the road than it currently does.

Most journeys operate seven minutes earlier.

C3

Chepstow – Garden City

Between Beaufort Square and Tesco, all journeys will operate via Bridge Street, St Ann Street, Lower Church Street and Church Street to provide a convenient link to Chepstow Castle, Museum and the lower end of town.

The timetable is completely revised on all days.

X30

Newport – Cardiff

Monday to Friday: Following your feedback, the 17:00 journey from Newport will operate 10 minutes later at 17:10. The 17:45 journey from Cardiff will operate 10 minutes later at 17:55.

Saturdays: No changes

In Cardiff city centre, this service will continue to stop at Greyfriars Road and will not serve the Cardiff Bus Interchange