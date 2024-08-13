HANNAH DAVIES, 34, of Risca Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 24 and Junction 25 on January 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMIE MARTIN MCDONALD, 43, of King Street, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NIKITA KARYUK, 32, of Playford Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on December 15, 2023.

She must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MELANIE DAY, 43, of St Illtyd, Abertillery must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on January 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KAYLEIGH DAVIES, 36, of Brynhyfryd, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on January 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JULIANNA BEAVAN, 39, of Trostra Road, Glascoed, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEWIS MARK SEAN HACKNEY, 34, of Y Cilgant, Penyrhoel, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on January 11.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEWIS JEFFREY HOLDAWAY, 33, of Merriott Place, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using on Langland Way on January 16 a motor vehicle/trailer in which there was the danger of injury due to the security of load.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

REBECCA SARAH JANE KISNORBO, 56, of Osborne Road, Pontypool must pay £364 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on January 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LIT FIRES LIMITED, Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly must pay £1,022 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

JONATHAN PAUL ROGERS, 31, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding in the front seat of a motor vehicle on the A48 on January 16 whilst not wearing a seat belt.