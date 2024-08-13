The figures showed that 81 per cent of people living in Wales residents acknowledged the difference between sleep and rest and 57 per cent recognised the impact that not having enough rest can have.

The study measured the nation’s resting habits in relation to seven key areas: physical, mental, emotional, social, spiritual, creative and sensory.

Results revealed that 54 per cent of people felt lack of sleep was the main factor for not feeling fully rested.

Broadcaster and life coach Anna Williamson said: "This research has shown that the public know they need to be doing more than just sleeping to feel properly rested – we’re spiritual, social, creative creatures and we need to make sure that all of these parts of us feel seen to!"

She said: “Many of us are guilty of questioning ‘why am I so tired all of the time?’ and don’t realise that making time for our hobbies or socialising with friends can make us feel more rejuvenated than sleep.

"Sleeping is for when you’re needing to fill that genuinely tired tank, but the natural lift and mood boost we get when we do something different, when we shake up our day to day routine and add in chatting to friends, exercising, laughing, listening to music or maybe letting our creative side come out, we feel energised and alive! We restore our equilibrium.”

Ms Williamson said: "The importance lies in how we rest. Constantly consuming media is not resting and is over-stimulating our minds leading to fatigue.

"It's important we lean into the seven key areas of how we can initiate rest, and reverse any fatigue."

Top methods for recharging, according to the study, include spending time in nature (29 per cent), spending time alone (36 per cent) and staying at home (35 per cent).

