The ‘Food FEASTival’ will offer something for everyone, including food stalls and cookery demonstrations. Children and families will also be able to have all the fun of the fair, with funfair rides in the park to be enjoyed.

The one-day event will take place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 14 at Tredegar Park in Risca.

The council has urged locals to “come along for a fantastically fun foodie family day out.”

The event follows in the footsteps of Risca’s successful beach party, which saw almost six thousand people flock to Tredegar Park in June.

Traders who have enquiries about trade spaces for the festival can contact organisers, by email at events@caerphilly.gov.uk or by calling 01443 866390.

Caerphilly County Borough Council will be organising the event with funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, which aims to support and improve pride in local communities across the country.

For more information, including information about parking and transport for the event, you can head to the Visit Caerphilly website or join the official Facebook event for the festival.