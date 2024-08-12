Olivia Lewis, 24, of Newport, has been named as the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

The crash took place on the Magor Road, near Langstone, Newport, at around 12.05am on Wednesday, August 7.

Olivia’s family paid tribute to her, saying: “Olivia was our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, aunty, and friend.

“She was kind, caring and funny, and was our little rock when we needed her. She would go out of her way to help anyone in need.

“Olivia was a quiet girl, but was the life and soul of any party; she loved to sing and dance, and her smile would light a room.

“We have lost our little angel, and we have a hole in our heart that can never be filled.”

The family would like to thank the emergency services who tried to save Olivia.

Olivia’s family added: “We would ask that people do not speculate on the circumstances of the collision and respect our wish for privacy at this difficult time.

“As a family, we would ask that any witnesses or anyone with any information contacts Gwent Police.

“Olivia will forever live on in the memories of those that she has left behind, today, tomorrow, forever. We love you, Olivia.”

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. He has been released on conditional bail as police enquiries continue.

The police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

They are also appealing for any relevant CCTV footage from junction 23A of the M4, past Magor Brewery towards the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision should contact the police via their website, call 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400263107, with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information.