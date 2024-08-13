A FORMER hairdressers could be converted to a three-bedroom flat under plans put forward to Monmouthshire County Council.
The salon, on the first floor of 12A Newport Road in Caldicot, closed at the start of the UK wide Covid lockdown in March 2020.
A change of use planning application is now seeking permission to use the first floor as a flat with a space for storing bikes.
The ground floor retail uses wouldn’t be affected by the plans.
Information submitted states there are already a number of residential properties above retail units on Newport Road’s shopping area and that available parking in the town centre, and its location close to bus routes and train station, off set there being no off street parking.
