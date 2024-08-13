Having released a debut album to critical acclaim, got radio plays and played well-received gigs in Wales and England, the Pembrokeshire band, like everybody else, found their lives put on hold as a result of the Covid lockdowns.

The whole entertainment industry was on pause but Broken Lines were invited to represent the UK on a global online 24-hour gig, which promised to link one live session to the next all over the globe in a continuous festival of music, potentially watched by millions.

Guitarist and vocalist David Wellan said: "It was an incredibly exciting prospect but ultimately turned out to be built on massive ambitions and a lot of sand and never actually happened."

Then as lockdowns began to lift, one of the band members left due to mental illness, A replacement was found but didn't work out.

Mr Wellan said that 'chemistry is a very special thing and not something that can be easily replicated or replaced' so the band became a three-piece.

He said: "Every time we felt like we were getting back on track and seeing a way forward, we seemed to charge headlong into a wall.

"But despite it all being a bruising time, we pushed on through and it has actually resulted in us forging even stronger bonds, massively increased our awareness of the fine lines involved in mental health and it has made us closer to our truths, all of which has fed our creativity."

Unbeaten by the trials, Broken Lines is now back on track, creating music which straddles alternative rock, prog rock, punk, psychedelic rock, and power pop.

