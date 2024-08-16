A BLACKMAILER demanded cash from another man in what has been described as a “bizarre case”.
Jonathan Ridout, 41, from Blackwood pleaded guilty to blackmail during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The details of the case were not revealed.
That will have to wait until the defendant, of Coronation Road, is sentenced next month.
Ridout’s barrister Ben Waters did describe the case as “bizarre” when he addressed Judge Vanessa Francis.
The defendant’s lawyer said his client was a married man with children who had no previous convictions.
“There is clear remorse for his offending,” Mr Waters added.
Judge Francis said she was adjourning matters to September 19 so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared.
She told Ridout not to read too much into a possible alternative to prison before she remanded him in custody.
