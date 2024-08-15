Monmouthshire County Council planners have given the go-ahead for the extension to the property named Forge House at Itton Common Road in Itton, near Chepstow and which is within the Wye Valley National Landscape area of outstanding natural beauty.

The extension, which will be finished to match the existing house, will be 13 metres long and 5.9m wide with a ridge height of 6.5m described as a “relatively large addition” but planners acknowledged it will remain “secondary and subordinate”.

A balcony planned for the side of the extension has been amended to a Juliet balcony following an objection from a neighbour and planners said they were satisfied privacy and overlooking issues had been addressed.

Bird and bat boxes will be provided as biodiversity enhancements.