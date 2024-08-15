A TWO-STOREY extension will replace a conservatory and lean-to at the side of a house in the Wye Valley.
Monmouthshire County Council planners have given the go-ahead for the extension to the property named Forge House at Itton Common Road in Itton, near Chepstow and which is within the Wye Valley National Landscape area of outstanding natural beauty.
The extension, which will be finished to match the existing house, will be 13 metres long and 5.9m wide with a ridge height of 6.5m described as a “relatively large addition” but planners acknowledged it will remain “secondary and subordinate”.
A balcony planned for the side of the extension has been amended to a Juliet balcony following an objection from a neighbour and planners said they were satisfied privacy and overlooking issues had been addressed.
Bird and bat boxes will be provided as biodiversity enhancements.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here