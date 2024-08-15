Demi Court, 26, from Abertillery pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Michael Kelly by careless driving.

She collided with the victim on Aberbeeg Road, Aberbeeg at around 9.15pm on Wednesday, June 7 last year, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Mr Kelly was taken to hospital after he was hit by her when she was driving a Vauxhall Corsa.

Court, of Victoria Road, Six Bells was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

The defendant must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

She was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs.