The pool at Newbridge Leisure Centre, which is operated by Leisure Lifestyle, has been closed since July 29.

Leisure Lifestyle said on social media that this was “due to a mechanical issue with the air handling unit”.

Newbridge Leisure Centre has today confirmed to South Wales Argus that the pool will remain closed until further notice. The centre said that any further updates will be posted online.

An update posted on social media by Leisure Lifestyle on Friday, August 2, confirmed that engineers were working on a solution in order for the pool to reopen.

Swimming lessons, including intensive lessons which were due to be held through the school summer holidays, have been cancelled as a result of the closure. Affected customers have been contacted.

A similar problem with the air ventilation system caused the pool to shut for a week in March. Repairs to the leisure centre’s flume also led to the pool being shut for several days last month.