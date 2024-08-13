Royal Victoria Court, near Mendalgief Road, being built in partnership with Lovell, will see 264 affordable homes being built.

Mark Howells, group housing director at Tirion Homes, a community development organisation, said: “We are thrilled to reach this milestone and are grateful for the support of the Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru in championing our cause for future developments.

“Our ongoing partnership with Welsh Government and Lovell at Royal Victoria Court is crucial to meeting the housing needs of the Newport area, as well as achieving government set targets. We look forward to continuing to work together to make a meaningful difference.”

Matt Dicks, director of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru, visited the site to see the impact of the Tirion Homes business model.

He toured the development site and met with project leaders and discussed future collaboration opportunities with Tirion Homes on other projects.

Mr Dicks said: "We need to build truly cross-tenure housing developments at scale and pace if we are to address the current housing emergency in Wales, as well as not repeating the mistakes of the past in terms of how we mix tenures.

“Tirion Homes have created just that at the impressive Royal Victoria Court development in Newport, which highlights the impact of innovative and collaborative approaches to finance and development in addressing the housing need in Wales.”

Royal Victoria Court, on the former Whiteheads site close to the city centre, is the second site delivered by Tirion Homes and Lovell.

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said: "Royal Victoria Court is a development we are exceptionally proud of at Lovell... We hope that Matt Dicks thoroughly enjoyed his visit to the development and are so pleased that he has seen first-hand the wonderful community we and Tirion Homes are creating here."

Royal Victoria Court project is set to be completed in April 2025 and will total 528 homes.

