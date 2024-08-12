Whether you’re squeezing the last little bit from last year’s tube or you barely got to use it before the cooler months arrived, you’ll need to make sure it is safe to use and that it will still protect your skin.

To help you out, skincare brand Paula’s Choice has shared some useful information on the expiry date of sun cream, how long it lasts once opened and more.

How long does sun cream last once it has been opened?





Paula’s Choice explains that the length of time sun cream will last once it has been opened will depend on a couple of factors, including how and where it has been used.

What does SPF mean?





It said: “When stored correctly, it should be effective right up until the expiration date. But sunscreen that has been exposed to heat, direct sunlight, bacteria and moisture can degrade faster and will offer less protection – or even none at all.

“This means it’s always best to store sunscreen in a cool, dark and dry place. So when you are out and about, try wrapping it in a towel to stop sunlight from compromising its effectiveness.

“Expired sunscreen can’t be relied upon to provide any of that wonderful protection. And if you do decide to use an out of date sunscreen, you may end up with sore, red skin. Plus, you’ll also be exposed to harmful free radicals, which can accelerate skin ageing.”

Does sun cream have an expiry date?





Paula’s Choice has explained the dangers of sun cream that has expired.

It said: “If you’ve got a bottle of sunscreen left over from last summer, you may want to think twice before you use it, or you could end up with sun damage.

“Any unprotected sun exposure can lead to sun damage, whether you have sunburned skin or not, which in turn can lead to premature skin ageing.”

If you’re unsure how to tell if sun cream has expired, Paula’s Choice explains: “Once you have checked the expiry date, examine how the formulation looks, feels and smells.

“If the texture has changed (for example: become more watery or grainy), the product is discoloured, or it has a different smell to when you first opened it, the SPF is likely to be ineffective and you should replace it.”