Sky customers have been reporting issues with the popular streaming service on social media since July, with the issue still yet to be resolved.

When attempting to access Netflix on Sky Q, viewers have said "The app doesn't load and (you) get a constant red spinning wheel".

Sky Q customers report issues accessing Netflix

One Sky Q customer posting on X (formerly Twitter) said: "@SkyHelpTeam not had access to Netflix for several weeks.

"App doesn’t load and get a constant red spinning wheel.

"We have Sky Multi Room and it is like this on each box (Sky Q). Is there anything that can be done?"

Another person posted: "Is there a fault with Netflix?? I’ve been unable to watch for 3 evenings.

"I’ve called and been told there is a fault and support team are working on it and they have no idea when it will be resolved."

A third person commented: "So my Netflix - included in my sky subscription is constantly loading red circle.

"I’ve rebooted and reset the apps on my SkyQ box and Nada. Nothing. Nil. Netflix - help please x."

While one Sky customer said he has been unable to access Netflix on his Q box for months.

@SkyHelpTeam when is the Netflix app going to be fixed on the sky Q box? I have been unable to use it for 3 months, it just sticks on the loading page. Am I going to get a refund for the time I’ve not been able to? pic.twitter.com/nUaFKcBlz1 — Jack (@JackLee80) July 30, 2024

He posted: "@SkyHelpTeam when is the Netflix app going to be fixed on the sky Q box?

"I have been unable to use it for 3 months, it just sticks on the loading page. Am I going to get a refund for the time I’ve not been able to?"

Sky working to resolve Netflix issue

Sky has said it is aware of the issue with Netflix on its Q boxes and is "working hard to resolve the issue", but in the meantime, there is a solution.

Hello, Sam. Thanks for the tweet. There is a known issue with Netflix on Sky Q at the moment and our teams are working hard to resolve that as soon as they can. That said, if you PM us, we can provide some workaround steps that might help. ^MC https://t.co/GtFddYihHy — Sky Help Team (@SkyHelpTeam) August 5, 2024

Replying to posts on X, the broadcaster said: "There is a known issue with Netflix on Sky Q at the moment and our teams are working hard to resolve that as soon as they can.

"That said, if you PM us, we can provide some workaround steps that might help."

Sky has been contacted for further comment on the issue.

Sky Q/Netflix workaround

For the Sky Q customers still experiencing the red spinning wheel, there is a workaround to help you gain access to Netflix.

Full details on the workaround process can be found on the Cord Buster website, but involves three steps:

Resetting your Sky Q settings Signing out of Netflix via web browser Opting out of Netflix A/B test groups

Cord Busters adds: "According to Sky, these steps will resolve the red circle issue for a limited time.

"However, it may return, at which point you will need to take these steps all over again until Sky finds a full solution.