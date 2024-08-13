Although most of the time, the digital camera is correct in finding drivers going too fast and breaking speed regulations, it can sometimes make a mistake.

Many drivers may think that you can not appeal against speed cameras, however, in the UK, you can.

Find out how below and what you need to appeal against speed cameras.

How you can appeal a speed camera fine

You can appeal a speed camera fine but you have to do so in a specific way, it must be in writing and state the reason you believe the fine is wrong.

You should also include the driver's information and return the form within 28 days.

Once you have responded to the speeding ticket believing you are not guilty, you will be sent a court summons.

You can choose to represent yourself or contact a solicitor and gather information and evidence that you will present in court.

Following the summons, you will either be giving a verdict on the day or receive it in the post in writing.

Should I appeal my speeding ticket?





Refused CarFinance shares that the following reasons are reasonable to appeal a speeding ticket:

It was issued to someone other than the intended recipient.

No speed limit sign where the offence took place.

The NIP was not sent within 14 days of the alleged offence.

You think the fine does not reflect the severity of the offence.

You had to speed due to ‘exceptional circumstances’.

You want to dispute the accuracy of the average speed camera.

How long do you have to appeal a speeding ticket?





If you disagree with a speeding ticket you have 28 days to tell NIP, if you are out of this time frame, you will not be allowed to appeal.