The Old Abergavenny Road in Pencroesoped will remain closed until and including Tuesday August 13, 2024.

A single diversion is in place while Old Abergavenny Road is closed for the duration of the repair works.

The normal route (on the left) and the road diversion (on the right) (Image: Google)

The diversion in place is an extra 1.8 miles which will add approximately three minutes to your journey, although this may be more in peak times due to the influx of extra traffic along the route.

The repair work is being carried out by Morrison Water Services on behalf of Welsh Water.