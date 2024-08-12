An emergency road closure is in place to allow urgent repair work of a leaking water pipe.
The Old Abergavenny Road in Pencroesoped will remain closed until and including Tuesday August 13, 2024.
A single diversion is in place while Old Abergavenny Road is closed for the duration of the repair works.
The diversion in place is an extra 1.8 miles which will add approximately three minutes to your journey, although this may be more in peak times due to the influx of extra traffic along the route.
The repair work is being carried out by Morrison Water Services on behalf of Welsh Water.
