The service aims to assist people to identify and manage high blood pressure properly.

British Heart Foundation data suggests up to 180,000 people in Wales could have undiagnosed high blood pressure, which is is diagnosed with a consistent blood pressure reading of 140/90mmHg or more, when taken in a clinical setting such as a pharmacy or GP surgery.

If not treated, it could lead to circulatory diseases such as heart attack or stroke.

Currently, about 50 per cent of heart attack and stroke incidents in Wales are linked to hypertension, according to the British Heart Foundation.

During an appointment using Boots' new service, patients get their blood pressure checked by a specially trained clinician, who will make sure results are explained clearly.

Patients will also receive personalised advice and a leaflet outlining their exact blood pressure reading, along with advice on healthy living.

Emily Reilly, Boots pharmacist and store manager at the Newport Retail Park branch, said: "As a pharmacist it's a great opportunity to help the local community and demonstrate the role that Boots can play in helping customers to take control of their health.

"When speaking to GPs, they are very supportive and see that we can start to relieve some pressure from them.

"We’re expecting this service to grow even stronger as more referrals come in.”

The service, which costs £15, can be booked in store or online.

It is available to those aged 18-plus but is not suitable for pregnant women or those who have been diagnosed with irregular heartbeats or atrial fibrillation.

Unlike some patients in England who may be eligible for free blood pressure tests at their local pharmacies, this service is not covered by the NHS.

For more information, visit Boots Private Hypertension Service.