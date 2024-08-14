A 41-YEAR-OLD man from the Cwm area has been found and arrested following a prison recall appeal.
Anthony Williams had been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions following his release from prison on Monday, July 1.
He received a prison sentence of two months and 20 days for the offence of threatening and disorderly behaviour at Newport Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May, 7, and had known links to the Swansea area.
Gwent Police confirmed he had been found just after twenty past three on Monday, August 12.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here