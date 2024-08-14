A 41-YEAR-OLD man from the Cwm area has been found and arrested following a prison recall appeal. 

Anthony Williams had been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions following his release from prison on Monday, July 1. 

He received a prison sentence of two months and 20 days for the offence of threatening and disorderly behaviour at Newport Magistrates Court on Tuesday,  May, 7, and had known links to the Swansea area. 

Gwent Police confirmed he had been found just after twenty past three on Monday, August 12. 

 

 