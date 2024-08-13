Officers from Gwent Police's Operations and Support unit had been receiving reports from residents of Western Avenue in Newport of continual speeding and breaching of a weight restriction.

A commercial vehicle unit was sent to the scene, where five separate vehicles were caught and dealt with for speeding, and one for having what officers have described as an "insecure load".

This was all in just one hour.

Despite reports of weight restriction breaches, none of these were caught by the officers, however, the unit intends to return to the scene following the reports.