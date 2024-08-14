Categories include narrative, documentary, animation, music video, and open submissions. Films being entered must have a maximum length of 20 minutes.

The awards include best Welsh film and best international film in each category, plus best original score and a special Celtic film award.

Taking place on May 9 and 10, 2025, the FOCUS Wales Film Festival will now grant all films showcased in competition eligibility for a BAFTA Cymru award nomination. Applications can be made at the FOCUS Wales website.

Film Festival producer Robert Corcoran expressed his joy, saying: "Five years ago, our aspiration was to establish a globally acclaimed film festival in Wrexham, attracting top-tier emerging and established filmmakers from Wales and around the globe to showcase their work.

"This accreditation from BAFTA is testament to the calibre of our program and jury. I couldn't be prouder of our team."