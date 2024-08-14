Colin Whitney, 75, originally from Powys, but now living in Hay-on-Wye, was given a terminal cancer diagnosis of stage four lymphoma in 2019.

However, after a further scan in 2023 following concerns raised by his GP, he was told there were no signs of the cancer and given the all-clear, despite still having many, if not all, of the original symptoms he presented with at the start of his treatment, including chest pains, breathlessness and heart issues.

For the last five years, daughter Becky and the rest of the family have been seeking answers from the health boards at Powys and Aneurin Bevan, who both oversaw Colin's care, as to why he was given palliative care.

Colin is still struggling with heart issues (Image: Family photo) However, the family have struggled to get answers despite being promised further appointments and referrals to investigate.

Daughter Becky explained how senior members of the medical team at Powys Teaching Health Board have maintained that Mr Whitney needed to see a doctor specialising in geriatric care.

She said: "They've kept insisting he needs to be under elderly care, and haven't given us any straight answers as to why this situation happened.

"He's still suffering with the same symptoms as before, so we've paid to go private as a last resort to find out what's wrong."

A full body MRI done privately revealed no cancer, but his heart rate was still worryingly high, so the family were told he would need a referral to cardio and neurology specialists.

Colin was given a terminal cancer diagnosis in 2019 (Image: Family photo) Becky continued: "We were promised that referral but told it could take up to 61 weeks.

"It's not ideal for us to have to go private as it's going to cost us a lot, but we don't see how we've got any other options to try and save Dad's life - it's our last resort.

"We've now got an appointment on Thursday in Hereford after he got sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on Monday for an emergency scan which revealed there's a nine centimetre lesion on his brain.

"We don't understand how someone missed that when we were told there were no issues at his scan back in February."

The family still don't know what is wrong with Colin (Image: Family photo) Ms Whitney says there's been "no urgency" to help her father from the NHS, despite him sleeping 20 hours a day and being addicted to some pain medication.

She remains worried for her dad's health as she believes with his ongoing heart issues, he is still at high risk, and says the health boards are refusing to take any responsibility for his care.

She added: "We know the case has already been referred to Westminster over the misdiagnosis, but no one is admitting anything. Even the final responses that the health board have offered us have been inaccurate and offered no answers.

"We're still waiting on a third final response from them, but we're planning to escalate the problem to the ombudsman as no one will admit or tell us why this happened."

The family have been forced to go private (Image: Family photo)

A spokesperson for Powys Teaching Health Board said: "Our goal is to provide and commission the best possible care for all of our patients.

"We take all complaints and concerns very seriously, and we are working with the family to look into the issues raised as a matter of priority.”

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We are very sorry that Mr Whitney and his family remain unhappy with the outcome of the meetings surrounding his care, and we do not underestimate how upsetting and distressing this situation must have been for both Mr Whitney and his family.

"We would urge him to contact us directly if he would like to discuss any concerns he may have regarding our services.”