And the message from CEO Mark White is :“Call in and see what we have to offer.”

(Image: Smart Money Cymru)

Joining Smart Money Cymru is free, and its 15,000 Members have access to a full banking service enabling them to save and borrow on terms that are fair, flexible and inclusive.

Mr White says the range of borrowing options is impressive: “We offer a selection of affordable loans, including Family Loans, Personal Loans, Loans for financial consolidation and many other purposes such as getting through expensive times of the year like Christmas.

“Rates are reasonable and fair, and we take a flexible approach to applications, saying yes if we possibly can.”

Smart Money Cymru treats people as individuals, not merely numbers as the more established banks have tended to do in recent years. As they are closing branches, the Community bank is opening more and maintaining a face-to-face, personal service with customers. It now has six staffed branches in Newport, Caerphilly, Blackwood, Tredegar, Brecon and Llandrindod Wells where customers can call in to transact business, or use online banking if they prefer.

Smart Money Cymru provides a high-tech solution to banking services, and Members can control their finances using the app on a smart phone or tablet. Loan applications can be made on-line or in person, and a response is given quickly.

“Membership is growing because we treat people fairly and equally and are doing everything we can to battle financial exclusion, which is a growing problem,” said Mr White.

“As a not-for-profit organisation we are owned by our Members, and all profits are ploughed back into the Bank, rather than distributed to shareholders and so kept in the local area. We are a Community Bank, and also a Credit Union, and our way of doing things reflects this.”

The Smart Money Cymru approach is to support local communities and bring services to where they are needed. “That is why we have joined with Newport Credit Union to help it expand and do even more good things for the people of the city as part of a larger organisation with more resources and the ability to improve its offering.

“Come in and see us and you may be surprised by what you find,” he added.

(Image: Smart Money Cymru)

Smart Money Cymru Community Bank 27 Skinner Street, Newport, Newport, NP20 1HB

Tel: 02920 883751

Email: info@smartmoneycymru.co.uk

Web: smartmoneycymru.co.uk