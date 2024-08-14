This is according to the NatWest Wales Growth Tracker.

The headline Business Activity Index, which measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of the region’s manufacturing and service sectors, registered 48.3, down from 49.7 in June.

This indicates a 'modest' decline in output at Welsh firms.

The downturn has been attributed to previously subdued customer demand.

The July data, however, signalled a return to growth of new business at Welsh private sector firms, following a modest decline in June.

Reportedly, the latest upturn in new orders is due to an increase in demand conditions, however, it is only fractional.

The degree of business confidence at Welsh firms rose to the highest since November 2021, significantly stronger than the series average.

Jessica Shipman, chairperson of the NatWest Cymru Regional Board, said: "Welsh firms noted challenges but also opportunities as the second half of 2024 began.

"Output continued to fall, with the rate of decline quickening from June amid previously muted demand conditions.

"Nonetheless, new business returned to growth, albeit only marginally, and confidence across the private sector improved to the strongest since November 2021.

"Moreover, firms were buoyed by optimism and raised their staffing numbers at the fastest pace for almost two years."

Welsh businesses reported a rise in workforce numbers during July, with the pace of job creation quickening to the sharpest since September 2022.

The July data also signalled a quicker rise in operating expenses at Welsh private sector firms.

The rate of cost inflation was broadly in line with the long-running trend but quickened to the sharpest in three months.

In terms of performance relative to the UK, for a second month running, the downturn in output at Welsh firms contrasted with a solid expansion in activity across the UK as a whole.

Of the 12 monitored UK areas, 11 recorded growth in new orders during July, with the exception of the East Midlands.

Welsh firms registered a much slower rise in new sales than the UK average.