A man was taken to hospital on Saturday, August 10, after a crash on St. Luke’s Road in Pontnewynydd.

Gwent Police received the report of the crash around 2.30pm on Saturday, saying the crash involved two cars and a van.

St. Luke's Road in Pontnewynydd (Image: Google Maps)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: “No injuries were reported although a man attended hospital as a precaution.”

A section of St Luke's Road was closed to motorists after the crash, with emergency services attending the scene.

Site of the crash, along with areas where traffic was reportedly building up (highlighted) (Image: Google Maps)

Site of the crash, along with areas where traffic was reportedly building up (highlighted) (Image: AA Traffic)

Diversions were put in place, with the section of the road remaining closed for more than five hours.