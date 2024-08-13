A ROAD in Newport was closed for four hours by emergency services, due to a two-car crash.
Gwent Police confirmed that Chepstow Road in Maindee, Newport, was closed to motorists on Saturday, August 10, after a crash on the road.
The police force said they received reports of a crash on the major road at around 11.20pm, close to midnight, on Saturday.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers attended and the collision involved two cars."
The force also confirmed that "no injuries were reported".
Chepstow Road in Newport was reopened at 3am, according to the police via social media channels.
