According to data from Careers Wales, nine per cent of students are entering the workforce immediately after Year 11, the highest percentage since 2008.

Despite this increase, most students still prefer to pursue full-time education.

The data also reveals a gender disparity in educational continuation rates, with 9.2 per cent more young women than men staying in education in Year 13.

The Welsh Government's Young Person's Guarantee provides all under-25s in Wales with support for education, training, job seeking, or self-employment.

Working Wales offers free, impartial career advice to school and college leavers.

One such success story is 18-year-old Sophie Seymour from Newport, who secured an apprenticeship after her A-levels.

Sophie faced uncertainty regarding her future after receiving her results and sought guidance from her Working Wales adviser.

She said: "An apprenticeship had never really been a part of my plan.

"I was really confused about what to do."

Sophie secured an apprenticeship with a travel agent but sought help from Working Wales before her interview.

She said: "I was really excited about the apprenticeship because I loved the idea of working in travel, but I get anxious, especially during interviews.

"My careers adviser, Shawney, was incredibly helpful in preparing me.

"Having someone to talk to, who had a deep understanding of the process and knew about all the different options available to me was invaluable."

Nikki Lawrence, chief executive of Careers Wales, said: "Stories like Sophie’s showcase the importance of young people reaching out for support at whatever stage they feel they need it most.

"Sophie’s story also reminds us that there are different options available for young people receiving their results."

Despite 31 per cent of young people in Wales feeling pessimistic about their future prospects, research by Labour Market Analytics company Lightcast™ suggests a positive outlook, with growth predicted in sectors like energy and health.

Ken Skates, cabinet secretary for the economy, transport, and North Wales, said: "It’s encouraging to see our young people following different pathways after getting their results.

"As always, ahead of the results period this year, I’d like to wish everyone waiting for results good luck, and encourage young learners and those around them to familiarise themselves with the Young Person’s Guarantee and the raft of support and options that are now available to students in Wales."