David Williams from Tredegar was told by his victim he had, “ripped me of my childhood”.

The defendant was locked up for seven years at Newport Crown Court after a jury had convicted him of two offences.

Williams, now aged 36, of York Terrace, Georgetown was found guilty following a trial of two counts of sexual activity with a child between February 2011 and February 2012.

He had, and still does, deny the charges.

Matthew Roberts, prosecuting, read out the victim’s personal statement in which she revealed: “He was aggressive and violent and I feared he would erupt at any moment.

“He ripped me of my childhood.”

She described herself as being “petrified” of him.

Williams, represented by Harry Baker, had no relevant previous convictions.

The judge, Recorder Mark Powell KC, told the defendant: “There was a significant disparity in age.

“The offences speak for themselves.

“You have no credit for not pleading guilty.

“I've read the pre-sentence report and it is significant that although you express regret for the harm you caused her, you maintain that you are not guilty.

“You told the probation officer that she had instigated it.”

Williams will have to serve two-thirds of his prison sentence in custody before being released on licence.

The defendant must register as a sex offender for life.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order not to contact the woman for an indefinite period.

After Williams was taken to the cells to start his jail sentence, Recorder Powell told the victim who was in court: “I hope you can put behind you what has been a very sad part of your life.

“What is abundantly clear is that you have very much to offer.”

Following his release from prison, Williams will have to pay a £187 statutory victim surcharge.