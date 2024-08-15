Abertillery Library and Learning Action Centre are moving to the heart of Abertillery town centre.

From Tuesday, September, 17, you will find them at their new home in Trinity Chapel - Abertillery Library & Community Education Centre, Trinity Chapel, Church Street, Abertillery NP13 1DB.

The new Abertillery Library and Community Education Centre will have the same great team assisting you and, if you have any questions, customers are advised to please go to Aneurin Leisure where you can find frequently asked questions for libraries and learning.

The current library will be closed for two weeks to facilitate the move to Trinity Chapel from Saturday, August 31 with the new library reopening on Tuesday, September 17.

Please be assured the service will minimise any inconvenience and you can take out extra books.

There will be no overdue charges put in place during the closure, so customers are advised to not worry if the return date for their book is during this time period.

The Council’s Community Hub in Abertillery will also be moving into the new library in Trinity Chapel.

The Hub, where residents can access a range of council services face to face, will be closed from 5pm on Friday, August 30 until its re-opening in the new premises on Tuesday, September 17.

You can access the other Community Hubs in libraries throughout the borough, and you can find more details here.

You can always contact Blaenau Gwent Council as usual by telephone 01495 311556 or e-mail info@blaenau-gwent.gov.uk