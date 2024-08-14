The GIS Informatics research team from USW used drones to survey Lómagnúpur mountain, which rises to 764 metres above sea level.

The cliffs on one side are the highest inland cliffs in the country at 671m, around three-quarters the height of Pen y Fan.

Joseph Griffiths, lecturer in Informatics at USW, who carried out the drone survey with Nathan Thomas, an experienced and qualified drone pilot, said: "The 3D model came out well, with lots of detail.

"The 3D model is quite impressive and is generated from hundreds of individual photos which are processed into a highly complex geo-referenced point cloud.

"There is now scope to develop an interactive VR view of it and also the possibility of producing a detailed 3D printed model of the mountain so that people can see exactly how it looks."

The initial work on getting the drone survey completed was unusual for the GIS research team at USW, because they generally carry out an initial visit to the site of the flight.

The team used VR headsets connected to Google Earth and specialist drone software to plan and simulate the entire flight operation.

The drone survey and geological fieldwork were carried out thanks to funding from Taith, a Welsh Government-backed scheme to support international research collaboration, in this case with scientists from the University of Iceland and geologists from Newcastle and Lancaster Universities.

Volcanologist Dr Ian Skilling, a senior lecturer at USW, highlighted previous eruptions and the impact on Wales and surrounding areas.

He said: "We do know that around 240 years ago a massive eruption on the edge of the ice cap produced around 22 cubic kilometres of lava, the largest volume lava flow in recorded history, and caused a plume of toxic gas over Europe. According to parish records from the time this could have caused many deaths in Wales.

"If a similar large volume eruption underneath this ice cap happened now there could be a serious issue both with toxic gases and impacts on aircraft from the ash in the atmosphere."