A man was arrested following reports of a crash on the A465 heading eastbound to Abergavenny near Govilon, on Sunday, August 11, at around 1.30pm.

The police has confirmed that a vehicle towing a caravan "collided with a barrier," and flipped over.

A465 Gilwern to Abergavenny (Image: Google Maps)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision heading east on the A465 at Gilwern at around 1.30pm on Sunday 11 August.

"Officers attended and a vehicle towing a caravan collided with a barrier."

The crash led to a section of the A465 eastbound Gilwern to Abergavenny Hardwick roundabout being closed to motorists from 2pm on Sunday until 5.08pm.

A465 eastbound Gilwern to Abergavenny Hardwick roundabout where the crash took place due to a vehicle towing a caravan hitting a barrier. (Image: AA Traffic)

The police force confirmed that no injuries were reported but that a portion of the A465 was closed for more than three hours while the barrier was fixed and debris from the caravan was cleared up.

One lane was closed for several hours at the scene of the incident, as a result.

A Gwent Police spokesperson also confirmed: "Officers arrested a 43-year-old on suspicion of theft of a caravan and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

One lane was closed for several hours as debris was cleared up. (Image: Google Maps)

"The man, from Brynmawr, remains in police custody at this time as our enquiries continue."

Those with more information are urged to contact the police force on 101, through their social media channels or call Crimestoppers (anonymously) on 0800 555 111