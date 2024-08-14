68-year-old Julie O'Donnell, who only began learning Welsh 11 months ago, won for her prose on the designated theme of a 'Chat in a Chip Shop', anonymised under the pseudonym Jay Young.

She was presented with her prize by Helen Prosser, chairperson of the Rhondda Cynon Taf Eisteddfod executive committee, at the Eisteddfod in Pontypridd.

The judges were impressed by her "warm and moving" take on the topic, writing a conversation between a daughter and mother with dementia about eating fish on Fridays.

Ms O'Donnell, a north-east England native, moved to Wales after living in Somerset and France.

Having written for national newspapers and magazines, and with several published books to her name, she is no stranger to writing and wanted to learn Welsh as she loves languages.

Her winning prose, 'Chat in a Chip Shop', is among the winning entries in a book, Cyfansoddiadau a Beirniadaethan, published by the Eisteddfod, now available from Cant a Mil and other specialist booksellers.