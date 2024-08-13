The five suspects appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court charged with being concerned in the production of the class B drug at Allt-yr-yn View in the city.

The defendants are:

Sophie Hart, 26, of Coldra Road, Newport

Filipe Fonseca, 30, of Coldra Road, Newport

Noel Sardar, 49, of Gaer Street, Newport

Thien Le, 38, of Allt-yr-yn View, Newport

Le Cong Chinh, 35, of Allt-yr-yn View, Newport

Thien Le and Le Cong Chinh have also been charged with producing cannabis.

The five are due to appear in the crown court on September 6.