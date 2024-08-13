FOUR men and a woman have been remanded in custody accused of growing drugs after police raided a suspected large cannabis farm last week.
The five suspects appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court charged with being concerned in the production of the class B drug at Allt-yr-yn View in the city.
The defendants are:
- Sophie Hart, 26, of Coldra Road, Newport
- Filipe Fonseca, 30, of Coldra Road, Newport
- Noel Sardar, 49, of Gaer Street, Newport
- Thien Le, 38, of Allt-yr-yn View, Newport
- Le Cong Chinh, 35, of Allt-yr-yn View, Newport
Thien Le and Le Cong Chinh have also been charged with producing cannabis.
The five are due to appear in the crown court on September 6.
