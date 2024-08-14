The cycling event, organised by St David’s Hospice Care and sponsored by Whitehead Building Services, will take place on Sunday, September 15.

Positions range from cycling marshal to station staff distributing food and drink.

The annual event offers six varied routes, catering to cyclists of all abilities.

Ranging from strenuous courses for seasoned cyclists to leisurely routes along the River Usk, the event has something for everyone.

Held in the historic town of Caerleon, the course showcases some of the most scenic landscapes in South Wales.

Not just for cyclists, spectators are also welcomed to support the riders from strategic vantage points along the routes.

Potential volunteers keen to contribute to the event's success can sign up by visiting the hospice's website and clicking on the 'volunteer' button.