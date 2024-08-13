All women who are at least 28 weeks pregnant on September 1 will be offered a single dose of a vaccine that guards against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

RSV infects around 90% of children within the first two years of life with most cases causing mild, cold-like symptoms.

However, it can also lead to severe lung infections, including pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis, and is a leading cause of infant mortality globally.

Premature babies, older adults, people with heart and lung disease or anyone with a weak immune system are at greater risk.

It accounts for approximately 20,000 hospital admissions in children under one year and is responsible for 20 to 30 infant deaths in the UK each year, Sky News reports.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shared that a recent analysis showed the new vaccination programme could prevent 5,000 hospital admissions and 15,000 emergency department attendances for infants.

Professor Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UKHSA, said the vaccination programmes would protect lives as well as ease NHS winter pressures.

"The vaccine is a truly positive moment for the public's health," she said. "I urge all those eligible, to take up the offer when the programmes begin in September."

Andrew Gwynne, minister for public health and prevention, said: “Maternal vaccinations are crucial to protect newborns from life-threatening illnesses like RSV.

“Sadly my grandson caught RSV, just days after he was born. It led to weeks in intensive care and persistent, long-lasting health issues. I wouldn’t wish that on any family.

“This new vaccine programme offers us an opportunity to prevent similar trauma, helping stop thousands of hospitalisations while saving precious lives.

“I urge everyone eligible to get the vaccine. By doing so, you will provide protection from the first day of your baby’s life and safeguard your child’s future.”