A THREE car crash blocked a key motorway bridge for around an hour on Tuesday morning.
The M48 Severn Bridge between junction two for Newhouse and the bridge was closed from just before 8am until just before 9am, according to Traffic Wales South.
Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that the crash had involved three cars, but that no one was injured.
There had been some heavy congestion on the road after the bridge had reopened, with traffic flowing freely by around 9.15am.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here